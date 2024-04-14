Olivia Rodrigo joins reunited No Doubt for Coachella day two; Taylor and Travis make the scene

John Shearer/Getty Images for No Doubt

We should have suspected something was up when an article in NYLON magazine about Gwen Stefani featured numerous quotes from Olivia Rodrigo about what an inspiration the No Doubt frontwoman has been for her.

During day two of Coachella, on Saturday, April 13, Gwen and No Doubt, performing live together for the first time since 2015, welcomed Olivia to the stage for a rendition of their song “Bathwater.” Olivia wore an “I [heart] ND” tank top as they sang the track from No Doubt’s 2000 album Return of Saturn.

It was a full circle moment for Olivia, who, in 2021, chose “Bathwater” as one of the 18 songs to celebrate her 18th birthday. “I love Gwen Stefani more than anything; I think she’s such a brilliant songwriter,” Olivia gushed. “And the song is just so honest.”

Olivia has been welcoming her musical influences to the stage during her GUTS tour. She’s performed with both Sheryl Crow and Jewel, and tapped ’90s alt-rockers The Breeders to open several shows.

In addition to “Bathwater,” No Doubt filled their set with hits from throughout their discography, including the ’90s classics “Just a Girl” and “Don’t Speak.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted at Coachella as well. People reports the two watched sets by Taylor’s pals Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff while dancing and kissing. Taylor also wore a cap advertising her boyfriend’s New Heights podcast.