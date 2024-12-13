AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

On ‘Colbert,’ Sabrina Carpenter chugs espresso martinis, reveals childhood Beatle crush

todayDecember 13, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Usually it’s the guests on Late Night with Seth Meyers who get drunk, but when Sabrina Carpenter appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Dec. 12, she got tipsy after suggesting that she and Colbert chug cocktails — specifically, espresso martinis.

Colbert brought out two martinis in honor of Sabrina’s hit “Espresso” and after a few sips, Sabrina suggested a chugging contest. Colbert downed his quickly and Sabrina only got through a third of hers. “That’s terrifying how fast you drank that,” she remarked. A few minutes later, she admitted, “I’m very drunk now.”

When Colbert later offered her an eggnog martini, which he dubbed “me eggnog-o,” she was surprised at how much she liked it. “Wow, that’s really good,” she said. She was floored when Colbert then said, “Do you not f*** with the nog?” It was bleeped, of course.

Sabrina also discussed her childhood crush on Paul McCartney, which came about when her father played her The Beatles‘ 1968 song “Rocky Raccoon.” “I was so mesmerized by that song and the songwriting of it all that I fell in love with Paul,” she said.

“I was convinced that he was my husband, my future husband,” she added. “But he was quite old, and I was so young. I didn’t understand that he was much older than me because I was looking at all these photos [of him in the ’60s]. I was like, ‘He’s young. He’s only, like, 10 years older than me.’ I didn’t understand math. I was a child.”

Sabrina got to meet the 82-year-old rock legend earlier this year, which she said brought her to tears. “He was just so normal and casual and was so charming,” she said, adding that he made everyone “feel seen and heard.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%