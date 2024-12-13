On ‘Colbert,’ Sabrina Carpenter chugs espresso martinis, reveals childhood Beatle crush

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Usually it’s the guests on Late Night with Seth Meyers who get drunk, but when Sabrina Carpenter appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Dec. 12, she got tipsy after suggesting that she and Colbert chug cocktails — specifically, espresso martinis.

Colbert brought out two martinis in honor of Sabrina’s hit “Espresso” and after a few sips, Sabrina suggested a chugging contest. Colbert downed his quickly and Sabrina only got through a third of hers. “That’s terrifying how fast you drank that,” she remarked. A few minutes later, she admitted, “I’m very drunk now.”

When Colbert later offered her an eggnog martini, which he dubbed “me eggnog-o,” she was surprised at how much she liked it. “Wow, that’s really good,” she said. She was floored when Colbert then said, “Do you not f*** with the nog?” It was bleeped, of course.

Sabrina also discussed her childhood crush on Paul McCartney, which came about when her father played her The Beatles‘ 1968 song “Rocky Raccoon.” “I was so mesmerized by that song and the songwriting of it all that I fell in love with Paul,” she said.

“I was convinced that he was my husband, my future husband,” she added. “But he was quite old, and I was so young. I didn’t understand that he was much older than me because I was looking at all these photos [of him in the ’60s]. I was like, ‘He’s young. He’s only, like, 10 years older than me.’ I didn’t understand math. I was a child.”

Sabrina got to meet the 82-year-old rock legend earlier this year, which she said brought her to tears. “He was just so normal and casual and was so charming,” she said, adding that he made everyone “feel seen and heard.”