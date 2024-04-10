AD
On This Day, April 10, 2014: Peter Gabriel, KISS, Nirvana & more inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

todayApril 10, 2024

On This Day, April 10, 2014…

Peter Gabriel, KISS and Nirvana were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony held at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Gabriel had previously been inducted in 2010 as a member of Genesis and was now being inducted for his solo career, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin on hand to do the honors. Gabriel also performed at the ceremony, treating the crowd to “Digging in the Dirt,” “Wash on the Water” with Martin and “In Your Eyes” with Youssou N’Dour.

KISS was inducted by Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello. All four original members — Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley — attended, although they did not perform.

Nirvana’s induction was handled by R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, with surviving members, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, and guitarist Pat Smear, performing four tracks with guest vocalists, including St. Vincent, Lorde, Sonic Youth‘s Kim Gordon and Joan Jett.

Other inductees that evening included Hall & Oates, Linda Ronstadt and Cat Stevens, as well as Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, who were inducted into the Musical Excellence category.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

