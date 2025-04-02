AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, April 2, 2013: Richie Sambora leaves Bon Jovi

todayApril 2, 2025

On This Day, April 2, 2013…

Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora left the group ahead of the band’s show in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The New Jersey rockers were on their Because We Can Tour, in support of their 12th studio album, What About Now.

Sambora, who had been with Bon Jovi since 1983, never returned to group, and was eventually replaced by guitarist Phil X.

Although there were rumors that Sambora had been fired, both he and frontman Jon Bon Jovi denied that was true. Years later Sambora said he left the band to spend more time with his family.

Since his departure, Sambora has only played with Bon Jovi one other time, at their 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, where the band performed “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “It’s My Life,” “When We Were Us” and “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

