On This Day, April 4, 1964: The Beatles hold the top 5 spots on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

On This Day, April 4, 1964 …

The Beatles made chart history by holding the top five spots on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

The songs in the top five were “Please Please Me” at #5, “I Want to Hold Your Hand” at #4, “She Loves You” at #3, “Twist and Shout” at #2 and “Can’t Buy Me Love” at #1.

The Beatles went on to become one of the most successful acts in the history of the U.S. charts.

Over the course of their career, they have had 20 number one hits and 35 top 10 singles. The latest is their 2023 release “Now and Then,” which used vocals John Lennon recorded on a demo in the late ’70s, along with guitar the late George Harrison recorded in the mid-’90s, and new recordings from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

The Beatles’ last number one single was in 1970 with “The Long and Winding Road,” from the Let It Be album.