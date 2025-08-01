AD
On This Day, Aug. 1, 1942: Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia is born

todayAugust 1, 2025

Background
On This Day, Aug. 1, 1942…

Jerome John “Jerry” Garcia was born in San Francisco, California.

Co-founder of the legendary rock band the Grateful Dead, Garcia was the principal songwriter, lead guitarist and a vocalist for the group, and for many he was their de facto leader.

The Grateful Dead came to prominence during the counterculture of the 1960s, and went on to become one of the most beloved rock bands, especially among fans who would follow them across the country.

The Dead only had one Top 40 single throughout their career, 1987’s “Touch of Grey.” But their touring success was immeasurable, and they were one of the highest-grossing touring acts for decades. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

Garcia struggled with diabetes later in life, and also struggled with addiction. He passed away from a heart attack on Aug. 9, 1955, at the age of 53.

This weekend, the Grateful Dead’s 60-year legacy will be celebrated in San Francisco, the city where they were formed. Dead & Company, which features founding members of The Dead Bobby Weir and Mickey Hart, are headlining three nights at the city’s Golden Gate Park, Aug. 1, 2 and 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

