Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Aug. 13, 1994: Aerosmith & Metallica headline day two of Woodstock ’94

todayAugust 13, 2024

On This Day, Aug. 13, 1994 …

Aerosmith headlined the second day of Woodstock ’94, a three-day festival to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Woodstock.

Originally billed as “2 More Days of Peace and Music,” the festival was originally announced for Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, but a third day, Aug. 12, was added after the first two sold out.

In addition to Aerosmith, the Aug. 13 lineup included Crosby, Stills & Nash, who played the original Woodstock in 1969, Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Blind Melon, Joe Cocker and Melissa Etheridge.

Artists who played the festival’s other days included Peter Gabriel, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day, Bob Dylan, The Allman Brothers Band, Santana, Sheryl Crow, Collective Soul and Candlebox.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

