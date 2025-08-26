On This Day, Aug. 26, 2007: The Rolling Stones wrapped the A Bigger Bang World Tour

On This Day, Aug. 26, 2007 …

The Rolling Stones played the final night of a three-night stand at London’s O2 Arena to wrap their A Bigger Bang World Tour.

The tour, in support of their album A Bigger Bang, launched in Toronto in August 2005. But like most of their tours, they played a surprise club show ahead of the tour in the same city.

The tour consisted of 147 shows, and when it wrapped it became the highest-grossing tour of all time, although that record was later surpassed by U2’s 2009 to 2011 360 Tour and then Taylor Swift’s 2023 to 2024 Eras Tour.

The tour had the band playing arenas and stadiums, but it also included two nights at New York’s Beacon Theatre. Those performances were filmed for the movie Shine A Light, directed by Martin Scorsese.