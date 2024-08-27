AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Aug. 27, 1967: The Beatles manager Brian Epstein died

todayAugust 27, 2024

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, Aug. 27, 1967 …

The Beatles manager Brian Epstein died at the age of 32.

Epstein died from a drug overdose and was found by his butler in his London home, although his staff removed any drug paraphernalia from the house before calling the police. His death was officially ruled an accident. None of The Beatles attended Epstein’s funeral in order to avoid any unnecessary media attention.

Epstein, known as The Fifth Beatle, managed the band from 1962 to his death. He met them in December 1961 when they performed at The Cavern Club in Liverpool and was the one who was tasked with firing original drummer Pete Best, who was later replaced by Ringo Starr.

Epstein managed other artists during his career, including Gerry and the Pacemakers, Cila Black and The Moody Blues.

A movie about Epstein, Midas Man, recently premiered at the 2024 Toronto Jewish Film Festival. It stars Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Epstein, with a cast that also includes Emily WatsonEddie MarsanJay Leno and Eddie Izzard.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%