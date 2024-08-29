On This Day, Aug. 29, 1966: The Beatles’ live career came to an end

On This Day, Aug. 29, 1966 …

The Beatles played what would be their last-ever full public concert, at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park.

The band played an 11-song set, which didn’t include any songs from their recently released album, Revolver.

The public was unaware that it would be the band’s final concert, although The Beatles themselves knew and brought a camera onstage to capture the moment.

The Beatles’ final public performance of any kind was their iconic “rooftop concert” in London in January 1969. That concert was recorded for the documentary Let It Be, which was rereleased on Disney+ in May and was also part of the 2021 Disney+ documentary The Beatles: Get Back.