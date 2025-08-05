AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Aug. 5, 1980: Pat Benatar releases her second studio album, ‘Crimes of Passion’

todayAugust 5, 2025

On This Day, Aug. 5, 1980…

Pat Benatar released her second studio album, Crimes of Passion, which peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200, a position it held for five weeks.

The album featured three singles, the most popular being “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” which was her first top-10 hit. The other singles included “You Better Run,” which was the second music video ever aired on MTV, and “Treat Me Right,” which was a top-20 hit.

Crimes of Passion went on to be certified four-times Platinum by the RIAA. It also earned Benatar a Grammy for best female rock vocal performance, her first Grammy ever. She went on to win three more Grammys in the same category.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

