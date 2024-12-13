On This Day, Dec. 13, 2008: Joe Walsh became in-laws with Ringo Starr

On This Day, Dec. 13, 2008 …

Joe Walsh married Marjorie Bach in Los Angeles, California. Bach is the sister of actress Barbara Bach, who has been married to Ringo Starr since 1981, meaning the union made Walsh Ringo’s brother-in-law.

This was the fifth marriage for the 77-year-old Eagles guitarist. He was previously married to Margie Walsh in the ’60s, Stefany Rhodes from 1971 to 1978, Juanita Boyer from 1980 to 1988 and Denise Driscoll from 1999 to 2006.

In addition to being related, Walsh and Starr have worked together several times. Walsh was part of Starr’s All-Starr Band from 1989 to 1992, and has occasionally guested with the group between 1995 and 2019.

Walsh is currently busy performing with the Eagles at their Sphere residency in Las Vegas. Their next show is Friday.