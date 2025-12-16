AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Dec. 16, 1989: Billy Joel hits #1 with ‘Storm Front’

todayDecember 16, 2025

On This Day, Dec. 16, 1989…

Billy Joel hit #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with his 11th studio album, Storm Front.

The album featured Joel’s third #1 single, “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” along with the top-10 single “I Go To Extremes” and the top-40 ballad “And So It Goes.”

The album also boasted several songs that became fan favorites, including “The Downeaster ‘Alexa’,” and “Shameless,” the latter of which was later covered by country star Garth Brooks.

Storm Front earned Joel five Grammy nominations, including song of the year and record of the year for “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

Billy went on to have one more #1 album, River of Dreams, which was released in 1993 and is widely regarded as his final rock album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

