AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Dec. 18, 2020: Paul McCartney releases ‘McCartney III’

todayDecember 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Paul McCartney released the solo album McCartney III, the third installment in a trio of solo albums on which he played most of the instruments himself.

The Beatle recorded the album at his Sussex studio while in lockdown due to COVID-19. 

McCartney III would go on to debut at #1 in the U.K. and #2 in the U.S. and earn Grammy nominations for best rock album and best rock song for “Find My Way.”

In 2021, McCartney released McCartney III Imagined, a remixed version of the album featuring reinterpretations, remixes and covers of songs from the original record. Collaborators included Beck, Dominic Fike, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Damon Albarn and Josh Homme, among others.

McCartney, the Beatle’s debut solo record, was released in 1970. It was recorded during a period of estrangement with The Beatles following John Lennon‘s private departure from the group. McCartney II arrived in 1980.

In August 2022, McCartney released a box set titled McCartney I II III comprising all three albums from the series.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%