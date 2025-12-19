AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Dec. 19, 2012: Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason saved London music store

todayDecember 19, 2025

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, Dec. 19, 2012 …

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason opened his wallet to save Foote’s, the London music store where he bought his first drum kit. Foote’s was about to go out of business, so Mason provided the funding it needed to stay open.

“One of my great memories of being a young, budding drummer was going to the original [Foote’s] … and buying my very first kit for £7.50,” he told Britain’s ITV news.

Unfortunately, the store closed down in 2022 after more than 100 years in business.

Pink Floyd recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of their ninth studio album, Wish You Were Here, by reissuing it with 25 bonus tracks, including six tracks that had never been released before. It was released as a three-LP or two-CD set, as well as digitally, with the original album newly mixed in Dolby Atmos.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%