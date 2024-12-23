AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Dec. 23, 1989: Phil Collins hits #1 with ‘Another Day in Paradise’

todayDecember 23, 2024

On This Day, Dec. 23, 1989 …

Phil Collins landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Another Day in Paradise,” from his #1 album …But Seriously.

The song, which spent four weeks on top of the chart, highlighted the problem of homelessness, and the video featured Collins singing, cut with images of the homeless, refugees and children living in poverty.

The track, Collins’ seventh and final solo #1 single, was nominated for four Grammy Awards and picked up the trophy for Record of the Year.

David Crosby sang backup on the tune and performed the song with Collins at the 1991 Grammy Awards. That performance was included on the 1994 album Grammy’s Greatest Moments Volume I.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News


