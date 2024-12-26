AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Dec. 26, 1970: George Harrison landed at #1 with ‘My Sweet Lord’

todayDecember 26, 2024

On This Day, Dec. 26, 1970 …

George Harrison landed at #1 with the song “My Sweet Lord,” which went on to spend four weeks in the top spot. 

The chart-topper, produced by Harrison and Phil Spector, made Harrison the first former member of The Beatles to score a solo #1 in the U.S. The track, which was released as a double A-side single with “Isn’t It a Pity,” also went to #1 in several other countries, including the U.K. and Australia.

“My Sweet Lord” was featured on Harrison’s album All Things Must Pass, which was his first solo album following the Beatles’ breakup. He later released an updated version of the tune, “My Sweet Lord (2000),” for the 30th anniversary reissue of the album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

