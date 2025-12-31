AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Dec. 31, 1984: Def Leppard’s Rick Allen loses arm in car crash

todayDecember 31, 2025

On This Day, Dec. 31, 1984 …

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen lost his left arm in a car crash in Sheffield, England.

After trying to pass a driver who had been taunting him on the road, Allen lost control of his vehicle and hit a wall. His arm got caught in the seat belt and was severed.

While doctors initially reattached the arm, it was later amputated due to infection.

Allen’s career as a drummer looked in doubt, but he eventually learned to play again on a specially designed electronic drum kit.

Allen and Def Leppard returned to the stage for his first concert following the accident on Aug. 16, 1986, at the Monsters of Rock Festival in Castle Donington, England.

He continues to perform with Def Leppard to this day. The band is set to launch a new Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, starting on Feb. 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

