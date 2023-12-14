AD
On This Day, December 14, 1986: Elton John records Sydney concert for future live album

December 14, 2023

On This Day, December 14, 1986…

Elton John headlined a concert at the Sydney Entertainment Center in Sydney, Australia, which was released as the live album Live in Australia with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

The concert was the final night of John’s Tour De Force of Australia and New Zealand. It featured two sets, one with his 14-piece band and a second with the 88-piece Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Known for his flamboyant costumes, John dressed as Mozart for the orchestra set.

The album, which featured performances of “Your Song,” “Madman Across the Water,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Candle in the Wind” and more, was released June 13, 1987.

Written by: ABC News

