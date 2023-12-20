AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, December 20, 1969: The Rolling Stones top the UK chart with ‘Let It Bleed’

December 20, 2023

On This Day, December 20, 1969…

The Rolling Stones had a new U.K. #1 with their album Let It Bleed.

The album, the follow-up to 1968’s Beggars Banquet, failed to produce any charting singles, although tracks like “Gimme Shelter” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” went on to become Stones’ classics, and staples at their live shows. 

Let It Bleed was the last album The Stones made with founding member Brian Jones, as he was fired in the middle of the sessions due to his erratic behavior. In the end he appeared on only two songs.

Jones died July 3, 1969 before the album’s release.

ABC News

