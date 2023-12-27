AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, December 27, 1975: Queen lands their first UK #1 with ‘A Night at the Opera’

todayDecember 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, December 27, 1975 …

Queen’s fourth studio album, A Night at the Opera, became their first #1 on the U.K. album charts. In the U.S., the album peaked at #4 and went on to be certified triple-Platinum.

The album featured the eventual Queen classic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which became their first U.K. #1 single, along with “You’re My Best Friend,” and future live staples “Love of My Life” and “I’m in Love with My Car.”

In addition to the U.K., A Night at the Opera went to #1 in several other countries, including Australia and New Zealand. 

The album is often included on lists of the greatest albums of all time and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2018.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%