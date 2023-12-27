On This Day, December 27, 1975: Queen lands their first UK #1 with ‘A Night at the Opera’

On This Day, December 27, 1975 …

Queen’s fourth studio album, A Night at the Opera, became their first #1 on the U.K. album charts. In the U.S., the album peaked at #4 and went on to be certified triple-Platinum.

The album featured the eventual Queen classic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which became their first U.K. #1 single, along with “You’re My Best Friend,” and future live staples “Love of My Life” and “I’m in Love with My Car.”

In addition to the U.K., A Night at the Opera went to #1 in several other countries, including Australia and New Zealand.

The album is often included on lists of the greatest albums of all time and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2018.