Rev Rock Report

On This Day, December 29, 1985: Billy Joel becomes a first-time father

todayDecember 29, 2023

On This Day, December 29, 1985 …

Billy Joel became a father when he and his wife, model Christie Brinkley, welcomed daughter Alexa Ray, the only child they had together.

Their daughter’s middle name was a tribute to legendary musician Ray Charles, who Billy had collaborated with on the 1987 song “Baby Grand.” Joel later wrote the 1993 song “Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)” for Alexa. 

Alexa followed in her father’s footsteps as a musician and released the EP Sketches in 2006, along with several other singles.

Joel went on to welcome two more daughters with his fourth wife, Alexis RoderickDella Rose was born in August 2015 and Remy Anne in October 2017.  

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

