AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day: Feb. 10, 1978: Van Halen releases their self-titled debut album

todayFebruary 10, 2026

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, Feb. 10, 1978…

Van Halen released their self-titled debut album, which peaked at #19 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

The album featured such future classics as “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love,” “Jamie’s Cryin’,” the instrumental “Eruption,” and a cover of The Kinks’ “You Really Got Me.”

Van Halen, which features the band’s original frontman, David Lee Roth, went on to become a huge commercial success for the future Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, selling more than 10 million copies in the U.S. to earn a Diamond certification from the RIAA, one of two the band received.  The other was for their sixth studio album, 1984, which was their last to feature Roth, until 2012’s A Different Kind of Truth.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%