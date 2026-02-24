AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Feb. 24, 2019: Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the Academy Awards

February 24, 2026

Background
On This Day, Feb. 24, 2019…

Queen + Adam Lambert performed at the 91st annual Academy Awards held in Los Angeles, treating the Hollywood audience to “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions.”

The band attended the ceremony to support Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic about the band’s original frontman Freddie Mercury. The film won four out of the five awards it was nominated for, the most of any other film that evening.

Bohemian Rhapsody earned star Rami Malek the Oscar for best actor and also won best film editing, best sound editing and best sound mixing. The only trophy it lost was best picture — to Green Book.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

