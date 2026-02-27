AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Feb. 27, 1981: The Who release ‘You Better You Bet’

todayFebruary 27, 2026

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, Feb. 27, 1981…

The Who released the song “You Better You Bet,” their first single since the death of drummer Keith Moon three years earlier.

The song, written by Pete Townshend, was the first single off the band’s 1981 album, Face Dances, which featured former Faces drummer Kenney Jones in Moon’s place.

“You Better You Bet” was a top-20 hit for The Who, peaking at #18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The video for the track was the fourth video ever played on MTV when it debuted Aug 1, 1981.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%