AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Feb. 5, 1983: Def Leppard’s ‘Pyromania’ makes ‘Billboard’ 200 chart debut

todayFebruary 5, 2025

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, Feb. 5,1983…

Def Leppard’s third album, Pyromania, made its Billboard 200 chart debut.

The record, which featured the hits “Photograph,” “Foolin’” and “Rock of Ages,” spent a total of 124 weeks on the Billboard 200, although it never made it to #1, and had to settle for #2.

Pyromania was the band’s first album to feature guitarist Phil Collen. It went on to become Def Leppard’s most successful record, selling over 10 million copies, and being certified Diamond by the RIAA.

In 2024, in celebration of the album’s 40th anniversary, Def Leppard released a deluxe edition of Pyromania featuring unheard demos from the band’s archives.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%