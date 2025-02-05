On This Day, Feb. 5, 1983: Def Leppard’s ‘Pyromania’ makes ‘Billboard’ 200 chart debut

On This Day, Feb. 5,1983…

Def Leppard’s third album, Pyromania, made its Billboard 200 chart debut.

The record, which featured the hits “Photograph,” “Foolin’” and “Rock of Ages,” spent a total of 124 weeks on the Billboard 200, although it never made it to #1, and had to settle for #2.

Pyromania was the band’s first album to feature guitarist Phil Collen. It went on to become Def Leppard’s most successful record, selling over 10 million copies, and being certified Diamond by the RIAA.

In 2024, in celebration of the album’s 40th anniversary, Def Leppard released a deluxe edition of Pyromania featuring unheard demos from the band’s archives.