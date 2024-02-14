AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, February 14, 1987: Bon Jovi lands at #1 with “Livin’ on a Prayer”

todayFebruary 14, 2024

On This Day, February 14, 1987…

New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi scored their second #1 single when “Livin’ on a Prayer” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Released in October 1986, the track was the second hit single from their third album, Slippery When Wet. The first, “You Give Love a Bad Name,” hit #1 in November, 1986.

“Livin’ on a Prayer,” written by Jon Bon JoviRichie Sambora and Desmond Child, was also the band’s first #1 on the Mainstream Rock chart.  

The video for the track, directed by Wayne Isham, played in heavy rotation on MTV, and in January of 2023 hit one billion views on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

