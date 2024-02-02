AD
On This Day, February 2, 1942: Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Graham Nash is born

todayFebruary 2, 2024

On This Day, February 2, 1942…

Singer/songwriter Graham Nash was born in Blackpool, England. He first gained fame in the early ’60s as a member of the Hollies, and then in 1968 he teamed with Stephen Stills and David Crosby to form Crosby, Stills & Nash, with Neil Young joining them a year later. They performed their second-ever gig together at Woodstock. Their first album as a foursome, 1970’s Déjà Vu, went to number one.

Nash has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice: as a member of Crosby, Stills, & Nash in 1997, and again as a member of the Hollies in 2010. He was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2010 Birthday Honours List for services to music and to charity.

Nash released his most recent album, Now, in May of 2023. He’s set to kick off a tour of Australia and New Zealand on March 1.

