AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, February 23, 2000: Santana’s ‘Supernatural’ sweeps at the Grammy Awards

todayFebruary 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Santana’s album Supernatural won a record-breaking nine trophies at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards, which broke the record held by Michael Jackson’s Thriller for most Grammys won by a single album in one night.

Supernatural was named Album of the Year, making Carlos Santana the first Hispanic artist to win that award. 

The album’s hit track “Smooth,” featuring Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas, took home Song of the Year and Record of the Year, as well as Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals, with Santana and Thomas teaming for a performance of the song during the telecast.

Another track, “Maria Maria,” won Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.
 

Released in June 1999, Supernatural had Santana collaborating with a variety of artists, including Thomas, Lauryn Hill, Eric Clapton and more. It reached #1 in 11 countries, and spent 12 weeks on top the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%