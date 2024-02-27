AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, February 27, 1974: Queen releases ‘The Works’, featuring hit song “Radio Ga Ga”

todayFebruary 27, 2024

On This Day, February 27, 1974…

Queen released their 11th studio album The Works, which featured such tracks as “Radio Ga Ga,” “Hammer to Fall” and “I Want to Break Free.”

“Radio Ga Ga,” written by drummer Roger Taylor, was the first single released from the album. It went on to hit #1 in 19 countries but only went to #2 in the U.K. and #16 in the U.S.

The video for the track “I Want to Break Free” caused some controversy because the band dressed in drag. Backlash in the U.S. led to the band’s decision to not tour the album in North America. 

The Works, which peaked at #23 in the U.S., went on to sell over 6 million copies worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

