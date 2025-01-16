On This Day, Jan. 16, 1988: George Harrison hit #1 with ‘Got My Mind Set On You’

On This Day, Jan. 16, 1988 …

George Harrison hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Got My Mind Set On You,” a cover of a 1962 track originally recorded by James Ray.

The recording was produced by ELO’s Jeff Lynne, who also played bass and keyboards on the song. It appeared on Harrison’s 11th studio album, Cloud Nine, which was the final solo album to be released during Harrison’s lifetime.

“Got My Mind Set On You” would be Harrison’s third and final #1 solo single. It also marked the last time a member of The Beatles hit #1 in both the U.S. and the U.K.

The song hit #1 just one week before The Beatles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.