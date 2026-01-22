AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Jan. 22, 1977: Paul McCartney and Wings hit #1 with ‘Wings Over America’

todayJanuary 22, 2026

On This Day, Jan. 22, 1977 …

Paul McCartney and Wings hit #1 in the U.S. with the triple live album Wings Over America.

The album was recorded during the U.S. leg of the Wings Over the World Tour, which ran from 1975 to 1976.

The album included live performances of Wings tracks like “Band on the Run,” “Live and Let Die,” “Let ‘em In” and “Silly Love Songs,” as well as five Beatles songs, “Yesterday,” “Lady Madonna,” “I’ve just Seen a Face,” “Blackbird” and “The Long and Winding Road.”

The album was one of four number ones for McCartney and his post-Beatles band Wings. The others were 1973’s Band on the Run and Red Rose Speedway, and 1976’s At the Speed of Sound.

McCartney’s post-Beatles career, including his time with Wings, is the subject of the new documentary Man on the Run, which will debut Feb. 27 on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

