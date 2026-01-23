AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Jan. 23, 1976: David Bowie releases his 10th studio album, ‘Station to Station’

todayJanuary 23, 2026

On This Day, Jan. 23, 1976..

Fifty years ago, David Bowie released his 10th studio album, Station to Station, which introduced a new persona, the Thin White Duke.

The follow-up to 1975’s Young Americans, Station To Station was co-produced by Bowie and Harry Maslin. The album shows the rocker drawing influence from electronic dance music as well a German experimental rock genre known as krautrock.

Station to Station peaked at #3 on the Billboard albums chart and at the time was Bowie’s highest-charting album in the U.S.

The lead single, “Golden Years,” spent 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #10. It was later used for the soundtrack to the 2001 movie A Knight’s Tale.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

