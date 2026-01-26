AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, Jan. 26, 2018: Fleetwood Mac is honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year

todayJanuary 26, 2026

On This Day, Jan. 26, 2018…

Fleetwood Mac was honored as the Recording Academy’s MusiCares Person of the Year, becoming the first band to ever receive the honor.

The pre-Grammy event was held at Radio Music Hall in New York City and featured performances by Harry Styles, Lorde, Brandi Carlile, Haim, Miley Cyrus, Imagine Dragons and others.

Fleetwood Mac also performed at the gala, treating the audience to “The Chain” featuring Styles, “Little Lies,” “Tusk,” “Gold Dust Woman” and “Go Your Own Way.”

The band’s performance turned out to be Lindsey Buckingham’s last with the group. After a disagreement with Stevie Nicks at the event, she was fired from the band and replaced during their tour later that year by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn.

