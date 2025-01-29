AD
On This Day, Jan. 29, 2010: Neil Young is honored as MusiCares Person of the Year

todayJanuary 29, 2025

On This Day, Jan. 29, 2010…

Neil Young was honored by the Recording Academy as the MusiCares Person of the Year, at the organization’s 20th anniversary gala.

Young was celebrated at the gala for his philanthropic work, with a star-studded lineup performing Young tunes. Artists who performed that evening included Crosby, Stills & Nash, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Elvis Costello, Dave Matthews, Elton John, Sheryl Crow, Leon Russell, Ben Harper and John Fogerty.

Proceeds from the gala benefited MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charity arm, which provides critical health and welfare services to the music community.

The 2025 MusiCares Person of the Year is the Grateful Dead and they’ll be celebrated at a gala happening Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

