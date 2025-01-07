AD
On This Day, Jan. 7, 2020: Rush drummer Neil Peart passed away

todayJanuary 7, 2025

On This Day, Jan. 7, 2020 …

Rush drummer Neil Peart passed away following a battle with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. He was 67.

Peart had been diagnosed with the disease over three years earlier, but kept his condition a secret from the public.

Peart joined Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson in Rush in 1974, six years after it had been formed. They went on to release 19 albums together and sell millions of records, earning 14 Platinum and three multi-Platinum albums in the U.S.

The band released their final album, Clockwork Angels, in 2012. In 2015 Peart announced in an interview that he had retired from music. 

Rush were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

