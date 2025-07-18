AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, July 18, 2008: Billy Joel plays final concert at New York’s Shea Stadium

todayJuly 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, July 18, 2008…

Billy Joel performed the final concert at New York’s historic Shea Stadium ahead of its demolition.

The show, a culmination of a two-night stand at the home of the New York Mets, saw Joel welcoming several guests, including Tony Bennett, Garth Brooks, Steven Tyler, Roger Daltrey and Paul McCartney, who was driven to the stage by the same groundskeeper who drove The Beatles when they played Shea in 1965.

A documentary of the shows, Last Play at Shea, premiered in 2010 at the Tribeca Film Festival and later played at Citi Field, the stadium that replaced Shea. A CD and DVD of the shows were released in March 2011.

And speaking of documentaries, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, a new two-part documentary about the “Piano Man” singer, premieres Friday on HBO, with part two premiering July 25.

The film, directed by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, is centered around an exclusive interview with Joel, giving insight into “the key moments that forged his character and the events and muses that inspired his music for more than six decades.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%