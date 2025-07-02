AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, July 2, 2001: Liverpool renames Speke Airport to honor John Lennon

todayJuly 2, 2025

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, July 2, 2001 …

Twenty-one years after his death, Liverpool renamed Speke Airport after the late Beatle John Lennon, who was born and raised in the U.K. city.

Now known as Liverpool John Lennon Airport, the international airport was the first in the U.K. to be named after an individual.

The airport features a 7-foot-tall bronze statue of the rock legend, with the “Imagine” lyric “above us, only sky” painted on the airport’s roof. It also features a “Yellow Submarine” work of art, and an exhibit of photos of The Beatles in India.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%