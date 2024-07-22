On This Day, July 22, 1977: Elvis Costello released his debut album, ‘My Aim is True’

On This Day, July 22, 1977…

Elvis Costello launched his music career with the U.K. release of his debut album, My Aim Is True.

The album, produced by Nick Lowe, featured Costello backed by the San Francisco country rock band Clover, although contractual issues resulted in their name being left off the album.

Although the album did not contain any chart-topping singles, at least two tracks went on to be Costello classics, “Alison” and “(These Angels Want To Wear) My Red Shoes.”

After the release, Costello was nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy, although he lost to the R&B group A Taste of Honey.

Costello is currently on tour with Daryl Hall. Their tour hits Gilford, New Hampshire, on Monday.