Rev Rock Report

On This Day, July 22, 1977: Elvis Costello releases his debut album, ‘My Aim Is True’

todayJuly 22, 2025

On This Day, July 22, 1977…

Elvis Costello launched his music career with the U.K. release of his debut album, My Aim Is True.

The album, produced by Nick Lowe, featured Costello backed by the San Francisco country rock band Clover, although contractual issues resulted in their name being left off the album.

Although the album did not contain any chart-topping singles, at least two tracks went on to be Costello classics, “Alison” and “(These Angels Want to Wear) My Red Shoes.”

After the release, Costello was nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy, although he lost to the R&B group A Taste of Honey.

Costello and The Imposters with Charlie Sexton kick off a new tour on Sept. 18 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. A complete list of dates can be found at ElvisCostello.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

