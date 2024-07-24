On This Day, July 24, 2022: Joni Mitchell surprises with performance at Newport Folk Festival

On This Day, July 24, 2022 …

Joni Mitchell was the surprise musical performer at the Newport Folk Festival, joining Brandi Carlile for a special set that featured the legendary musician performing with a variety of guests.

The so-called Joni Jam was Joni’s first public performance since surviving a brain aneurysm in 2015.

During the set, a seated Joni was joined by artists like Wynonna Judd, Marcus Mumford and Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, performing 13 songs, including some of her classic tunes like “Both Sides Now,” “A Case of You” and “Big Yellow Taxi.”

An album from the performance, Joni Mitchell at Newport, was released in July 2023. Joni also went on to headline another Joni Jam in June 2023 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington. She’s scheduled to headline two similar concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Oct. 19 and 20.