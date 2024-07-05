AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, July 5, 2015: The Grateful Dead play what is billed as their final show

todayJuly 5, 2024

On This Day, July 5, 2015…

The Grateful Dead played the final show of a three-night stand at Chicago’s Soldier Field, featuring special guests Bruce Hornsby and Trey Anastasio.

The show was billed as the final time Bob WeirPhil LeshMickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann would perform together, but that fall, Kreutzmann, Hart and Weir formed Dead & Company, with guitarist John Mayer. They initially announced just one show, but went on to tour the country and would subsequently go on to tour each summer.

Dead & Company, without Kreutzmann, hit the road again in 2023 for what was billed as their Final Tour, which wrapped July 14-16 at San Francisco’s Oracle Park. But they came back once again, and are currently headlining the residency Dead Forever Live at Sphere in Las Vegas, with dates booked until August 10.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

