Rev Rock Report

On This Day, June 12, 1982: Bruce Springsteen, James Taylor and more headline Rally for Nuclear Disarmament

todayJune 12, 2024

On This Day, June 12, 1982 …

Bruce SpringsteenJames TaylorJackson BrowneJoan Baez, Linda Ronstadt and Gary U.S. Bonds performed for a million protesters at the Rally for Nuclear Disarmament on the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park. 

The rally was timed to coincide with a United Nations Special Session on Disarmament.

The gathering was the largest anti-nuclear weapons demonstration in U.S. history. 

In 2018, a two-CD set featuring highlights from the rally was released, including performances of Springsteen’s “Promised Land,” Browne’s “Running On Empty,” Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou” and Taylor’s “You’ve Got a Friend.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

