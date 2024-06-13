AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, June 13, 1969: Mick Taylor is introduced as The Rolling Stones’ new guitarist

todayJune 13, 2024

On This Day, June 13, 1969 …

During a press conference in London, The Rolling Stones introduced guitarist Mick Taylor as Brian Jones‘ replacement. 

Taylor’s live debut with the band took place in July at a free concert at London’s Hyde Park in front of 250,000 fans. The concert happened just two days after Jones’ death.

Taylor left The Rolling Stones in 1974 and was replaced by Faces guitarist Ronnie Wood, who has remained with the band to this day.

Despite his departure, Taylor was still inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with The Stones in 1989.

The Stones, with Wood, are currently on their Hackney Diamonds Tour, which kicked off in April. They play Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday. A complete list of dates can be found at TheRollingStones.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

