AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, June 18, 1977: Fleetwood Mac lands their first and only #1 with “Dreams”

todayJune 18, 2024

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, June 18, 1977 …

Fleetwood Mac hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with “Dreams,” which would turn out to be the only chart-topping single of their career.

The song was the third single off the band’s 11th studio album, Rumours, which spent 31 nonconsecutive weeks at #1.

In 2020 “Dreams” returned to the chart after a TikTok video created by Nathan Apodaca in which he was skateboarding to the tune went viral. The song returned to the Billboard Hot 100 at #22, peaking at #12 a week later.

Although “Dreams” was their only #1, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours featured several songs that went on to become classics, including “Don’t Stop,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Songbird,” “The Chain” and “You Make Loving Fun.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%