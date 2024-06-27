AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, June 27, 2002: The Who’s John Entwistle dies

todayJune 27, 2024

On This Day, June 27, 2002 …

One day before the start of The Who’s U.S. tour, bassist John “The Ox” Entwistle died of a cocaine-induced heart attack. He was found dead in his room at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas by the groupie and stripper he had spent the night with.

He was 57.

“The Ox has left the building—we’ve lost another great friend,” The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend shared in a tribute after Entwistle’s death. “Thanks for your support and love. Pete and Roger.”

The Who decided to go on with their tour and resumed their shows on July 1 with bassist Pino Palladino taking Entwistle’s place.

In addition to his time with The Who, Entwistle released several solo albums, which were the subject of a new box set, The Ox Box Set, ﻿released in May. A compilation of rarities, Rarities Oxhumed – Volume Two, is due out in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

