AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, March 11, 1972: Neil Young hits #1 with ‘Harvest’

todayMarch 11, 2026

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, March 11, 1972 …

Neil Young hit #1 on the Billboard 200 with his fourth studio album, Harvest. It spent two weeks at the top of the chart.

The album featured guest vocals by Young’s Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmates, David Crosby, Graham Nash and Stephen Stills, along with Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor. It also featured the London Symphony Orchestra on two songs.

Songs on Harvest include “Heart of Gold,” which went to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Old Man,” which was a top-40 hit for Young.

In 2015 Harvest was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%