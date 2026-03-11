On This Day, March 11, 1972: Neil Young hits #1 with ‘Harvest’

On This Day, March 11, 1972 …

Neil Young hit #1 on the Billboard 200 with his fourth studio album, Harvest. It spent two weeks at the top of the chart.

The album featured guest vocals by Young’s Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmates, David Crosby, Graham Nash and Stephen Stills, along with Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor. It also featured the London Symphony Orchestra on two songs.

Songs on Harvest include “Heart of Gold,” which went to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Old Man,” which was a top-40 hit for Young.

In 2015 Harvest was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.