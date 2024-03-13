On This Day, March 13, 1993: Eric Clapton hits #1 with ‘Unplugged’

On This Day, March 13, 1993…

Eric Clapton hit #1 with Unplugged, an album featuring performances from his MTV Unplugged episode, which was recorded live in front of a studio audience.

The album, which featured performances of such songs as “Tears in Heaven,” about the death of his four-year-old son, Conor, and an acoustic version of “Layla,” which spent three weeks in the top spot of the U.S. album chart.

Unplugged went on to win three Grammy Awards, including Record and Song of the Year for “Tears In Heaven.” It sold 26 million copies worldwide to become the bestselling live album of all time.