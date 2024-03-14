AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, March 14, 2005: U2, The Pretenders & more are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

todayMarch 14, 2024

On This Day, March 14, 2005 …

The annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in New York City, with U2 and The Pretenders inducted into the prestigious institution along with The O’JaysBuddy Guy and Percy Sledge.

Six years after Bono inducted him into the Hall of Fame, Bruce Springsteen did the honors for U2 and joined the band for a performance of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” U2 also performed “Until the End of the World,” “Pride (In the Name of Love)” and “Vertigo.”

Neil Young was on hand to induct The Pretenders, who performed “My City Was Gone” and were then joined by Young for “The Needle and the Damage Done.” 

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame recently announced the nominees for 2024. They include Peter Frampton, Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner and Sinead O’Connor. Inductees will be announced in April.

