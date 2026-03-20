AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, March 20, 1969: John Lennon & Yoko Ono marry

todayMarch 20, 2026

Background
share close
AD

On This Day March 20, 1969 …

John Lennon and Yoko Ono, who met in 1966 and became romantically involved in 1968, got married in Gibraltar.

They honeymooned in Paris, Amsterdam and Montreal, staging bed-ins for peace in the latter two cities. Lennon documented the honeymoon experience in the top-10 single “The Ballad of John and Yoko,” recorded with help from Paul McCartney.

The couple welcomed their only son, Sean Taro Ono Lennon, in October 1975 and remained married until Lennon’s murder on December 8, 1980.

They did separate for 18 months between 1973 and 1975, during which Lennon dated May Pang. That time was referred to as Lennon’s “Lost Weekend.” A documentary from Pang’s point of view, The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, was released in 2023.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%